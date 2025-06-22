Will Jensen Ackles return for 'Tracker' Season 3?

Jensen Ackles played Justin Hartley's brother in previous seasons

Jensen Ackles cleared the air regarding his return to the show Tracker for season 3 amid major cast reconfiguring.

In his latest conversation with Collider Thursday, June 19, the Countdown actor talked about whether the fans would be able to get to see the star return or not.

The 47-year-old shared, "We are discussing that as we speak. That is being talked about, so yeah, I would hope [I'll return]."

The Supernatural star revealed that he also wants him to reprise his role.

"Justin is a dear friend of mine and getting to play with him is always a fun thing," he continued. "So, yeah, there are talks of bringing me back [in season 3]. To what capacity, I'm not sure yet."

The fans were apprehensive at the possibility of his return because of Ackles' schedule with The Boys, Countdown and Vought Rising.

The reconfiguration of the team was expected because the executive producer Elwood Reid himself hinted at some big changes in season 3.

The series is currently streaming on Paramount.

For the unversed, Ackles' bombshell claim came after his praise for Eric Dane's leadership. The young actor has nothing but admiration for the star whom he called a 'total stud'.