Shakira breaks her own record with new mexico tour dates

Shakira has pulled off the ultimate win-win, delighting audiences as well as making history with one smooth move.

The Waka Waka hitmaker announced two more new dates for the second leg of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour in Mexico, breaking her own record of shows in the North American city on a single tour.

With a single decision to add more shows in the wake of overwhelming demands, the four time Grammy winner managed to give her loyal followers even more to celebrate and also outdid herself in the process.

"My beautiful Mexico! 12 shows at GNP stadium! Thank you, thank you and more thank you for continuing to break records with me!! See you soon I love you!!" she captioned the post, punctuated with a red heart emoji.

Reportedly, the Whenever Wherever songstress will first take the stage on September 18 at Mexico City’s Estadio GNP Seguros.

For the second new date, she will be performing at the Estadio Luis Pirata Fuente on September 24.

It is pertinent to note that the second date will mark her first-ever performance in the state of Veracruz.