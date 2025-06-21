Tom Sandoval steals spotlight with thrilling performance

Tom Sandoval, the Vanderpump Rules alum, is set to audition on America's Got Talent with his band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras.

The audition comes two years after his highly publicised cheating scandal with costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, which ended his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

Sandoval said, "My name is Tom Sandoval, I was the most hated man in America. This is the chance to show who I am as a musician."

He takes the stage with his band and delivers an upbeat performance to Take on Me by A-ha, wearing a sparkly emerald jacket and dancing around the stage.

The judges, including Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, and Mel B, initially watch with skeptical looks, but Simon eventually cracks a smile as Sandoval continues dancing and hits multiple high notes.

The crowd goes wild, and Sandoval ends the audition with the audience on their feet.

Sandoval's audition comes two years after his affair with Leviss, dubbed Scandoval, came to light. He apologised multiple times for his part in the affair, saying, "I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

He has since moved on with model girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson, while Madix has started a new relationship with Daniel Wai.

Sandoval has an underlying connection to AGT judge Howie Mandel, who interviewed him on his podcast after the scandal. Mandel admitted that he didn't push back on Sandoval's statements during the interview, saying he wanted to make him feel comfortable