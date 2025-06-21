Gordon Ramsay’s unexpected reaction to Ed Sheeran sparks buzz

Gordon Ramsay, best known for his hit shows Kitchen Nightmares and Hell’s Kitchen, unexpectedly collapsed during a deeply emotional moment as Ed Sheeran’s music played in the delivery room.

The 58-year-old chef was never present for the birth of his first four children. His wife had always preferred he stay out, wanting to keep him away from the pain and intensity of the moment.

Gordon was there when his son Oscar was born through a caesarean section.

What started as a joyful moment quickly turned into panic when he lost consciousness while holding the baby, with Ed Sheeran’s voice playing in the background.

While talking on the Smartless podcast, the star shared: "Let’s make one thing absouttely clear, my wife didn’t want me in there.

"First of all, she said, ‘I want my mum and your mum in there, you’re not going to see me in that state, that side of the curtain, get out of there.’ That was her decision and I had to respect that decision.

“When I did final arrive in the theatre for our fifth baby I f****** collapsed like a wimp! I blacked out holding Oscar in the air.

“He was coming through the sun roof so there was a lot of commotion going on. They said, ‘What do you want to listen to?’ So I said, ‘Can you play Ed Sheeran?’ So they started playing Ed, they turned up the volume, I can hear all these noises, all of a sudden I see two more doctors dive in, I look to the floor and there was blood everywhere. They popped him out and then they came straight over to me and I went, ‘Woah, woah, s***.’ I sat back and I collapsed like a f****** idiot," he added.

Gordon and Tana are enjoying parenting all over again with their two youngest sons, Oscar and Jesse James, who arrived in 2023.