Sabrina Carpenter excites Swifties with new Taylor Swift Easter Egg

Taylor Swift teasing Sabrina Carpenter collaboration?

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter might be joining hands behind the scenes for a collaborative track.

The 35-year-old pop superstar, who shares a sweet friendship with Carpenter has seemingly dropped hints at a future collab on the Espresso hitmaker’s upcoming album.

Swifties are convinced that they have enough Easter Eggs to await an exciting announcement.

Fans theorised that the Anti-Hero hitmaker used the same font for her recently released merchandise collection as the Please Please Please songstress’ promotional posts for her upcoming album, Man’s Best Friend, which is releasing on August 29.

"It's the EXACT same font tho" one commenter wrote on social media with a comparison of the two.

Carpenter’s updated website also appears strikingly similar to the present country club aesthetic of the Eras Tour perfomers’ new merch.

The 14-time-Grammy winner’s new collection and Carpenter’s upcoming album were also announced on the same day.

Additionally, Swift’s recent letter about her albums’ repurchase also featured coffee stains similar to the wine stains on Carpenter’s statement.

Another detail that stuck out to fans was that Man’s Best Friend has 12 tracks, the same number as Swift’s next studio album.

Swifties are convinced that a collab between the pop icons is not too far fetched a theory because Swift and Carpenter have previously worked together with the latter opening for Eras Tour shows.