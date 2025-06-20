Katy Perry’s reaction to American Idol star’s sudden exit from the show

Benson Boone has recently broken silence on Katy Perry’s reaction over his sudden exit from American Idol show back in 2021.

During an appearance on Scott Mills' BBC Radio 2's Breakfast Show on June 18, the Grammy Award nominee Benson revealed he had a quick chat with Katy years after he decided to leave American Idol.

He opened up about meeting the Roar singer amid rumours that her relationship with fiancé Orlando Bloom is in trouble a couple months ago.

Benson realised that Katy was happy that he had left the competition show.

Interestingly, the music superstar discussed his stint on the series notably in early 2021 competing in season 21.

Katy said on camera that he had what it took to win the competition, adding that viewers were “gonna swoon for Benson”.

However, Benson mentioned, “I actually think she is really glad that I left the show.”

After the two got the opportunity to catch up at a recent awards ceremony, the TikTok sensation came away thinking that Katy was “really happy” for him.

'She told me, she was like, "Leaving that show was, like, the best thing you ever did. I think she just understands, like, I didn’t even know if I wanted to do music at that time,” pointed out the 40-year-old.

The issue is, according to Benson, Katy understood that there’s “a lot of hate coming your way, a lot of people that want things from you, so she was more just checking in on me”.

For the unversed Katy had remained a judge celebrity for six years and quitted after season 22.