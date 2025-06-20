Disturbing details about Anne Burrell untimely death uncovered

Anne Burrell death investigation further intensifies

Anne Burrell's death investigation is uncovering shocking and disturbing details that are slowly unravelling how the famed celeb chef passed away.

Previously, it was reported that her husband Stuart Claxton had found her unconscious on the shower floor Tuesday, June 17.

It was also revealed that he had last seen her alive at 1 a.m., around six to seven hours before she was found unresponsive.

As per the sources' confirmation to New York Post Thursday June 19, 'dozens of pills' were found next to her body inside her residence in Brooklyn.

However, sources shared that it is too soon to claim if the pills found next to her body had anything to do with her unexplained and sudden death.

The death of Burrell has been a shock and a cause of sadness among fans as well as her colleagues and friends from the industry.

After the news of her passing spread, tributes started to pour in.

Gigi Hadid also wrote a heartwarming message on Instagram Stories to cherish her time together with a friend and relish the memories they made on the cooking competition series Beat Bobby Flay in 2023.

Apart from her, Food Network family including Bobby Flay, Rachel Ray, Michael Symon, Elizabeth Falkner among many others shared kind words in remembrance of her.

Gigi Hadid's tribute:

Elizabeth Falkner:

Michael Symon:

Rachael Ray:



