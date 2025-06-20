Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song celebrate 8 years together with romantic getaway

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin on 8 years together

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin just celebrated a big milestone together—and they made sure to do it in style. On Thursday, June 19, Song shared an Instagram post full of photos capturing their romantic trip to mark eight years as a couple.

“Anniversary adventures,” the 37-year-old actress wrote alongside sweet snapshots of their tropical getaway.

The post opened with Song smiling on a white sand beach, dressed in a bikini top, cover-up, sunhat and sunglasses. She also shared a cozy dinner shot where the couple cuddled up at an outdoor restaurant during sunset.

Other photos included a special “Happy Anniversary” dessert topped with a sparkler, plus fireworks, beach chairs, a pool, and more scenes of their trip. Song later re-posted the carousel to her Instagram Stories with Queen’s You’re My Best Friend playing in the background.

Culkin also took time to celebrate their special day. The 44-year-old actor posted a flipbook-style video on June 17 that showed Song walking toward him on the beach.

“Happy anniversary, babe. Thank you for always coming towards me. You never run away,” Culkin wrote.

Song replied with her own heartfelt tribute.

“8 years and there is still no one who makes me laugh or smile like the way you do. No one who makes me feel more seen, heard or loved,” she shared. Her post also included two playful selfies of the pair goofing around together.

“My partner in crime, my adventure partner, my best friend, my baby daddy, my favorite everything — thank you. To be loved by you is the greatest privilege,” Song wrote. “Happy anniversary. I love you.”

The couple first started dating in 2017 and became engaged in 2022. They have two sons together — Dakota, who is 4, and Carson, who was born in 2023.