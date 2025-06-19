Emily Ratajkowski opens up about style evolution as mother

Emily Ratajkowski has been candid about her style evolution since becoming a mother.

In a recent interview with ELLE, Ratajkowski, 34, shared her thoughts on dressing for school pick-up and how she's embracing her own unique style as a mom.

the super model revealed that she enjoys breaking from the norms of dress in parenthood, saying, "I think that's actually one of the ways I really enjoy being subversive with motherhood. There's so much around what a mom should look like."

She shared that she would often dress up for school drop-off when her son's preschool was closer to her home in the city.

The author explained that she's had to adapt her style since having her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

"It's a little bit of a walk to my son's school now, so I can't wear heeled shoes," she said, highlighting the practicalities of motherhood.

Ratajkowski also opened up about her dating life, saying, "Not centering men is really wonderful. In general, in our world, men have somehow filled this space, but what I found instead of it is community."

She elaborated, "I still like men. I just have zero straight men in my life, unless they're a romantic interest. In the hierarchy of needs, that's at the top of the pyramid, which is nice. [Men are] pleasure and fun, but not a part of my core. The rest of my life is community with other women and queer people, and being a mom