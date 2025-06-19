Taylor Swift debunks marriage rumours with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is setting the record straight on her relationship status—and she’s doing it in the sweetest way. During a recent visit to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida, on June 13, the Grammy winner dropped a casual but telling detail about her love life.

While chatting with a young patient, Swift revealed the reason for her trip to the Sunshine State.

“My boyfriend is training here,” she said in a video of the visit that surfaced on TikTok on June 16, adding, “so I just thought I’d come and see how you’re doing. Just drop in on you.”

That brief mention confirmed what fans had been speculating about, but also cleared up recent confusion.

Rumors of a secret wedding between Taylor and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce had started swirling after a wedding planner claimed the couple attended Kelce’s cousin’s nuptials listed as “Taylor and Travis Kelce.”

An Instagram video showing wedding table assignments even placed them at Table 13—Taylor’s well-known favorite number.

Despite the fan excitement, E! News confirmed that Taylor and Travis have not gotten married. With her subtle but clear comment, Taylor put the buzz to rest, making it clear that she and Travis are happily dating—but not yet husband and wife.