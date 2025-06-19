Reese Witherspoon’s niece shares glimpses from day on-set with actress

Reese Witherspoon's niece joins actress on set

Reese Witherspoon had a special visitor on set recently—her niece, Abby James Witherspoon. The 19-year-old, who is currently studying film production at Loyola University, joined her famous aunt for a day of behind-the-scenes learning, and she didn’t hesitate to share the experience with fans.

"I always love learning from professionals, especially when it's my Aunt Reese," Abby said in a June 16 video posted to Reese’s Instagram.

"I also loved learning from not only my aunt, but also the amazing crew of women that she surrounds herself with."

During her visit, Abby captured glimpses of Reese getting her hair and makeup touched up, the crew in action, and even some lighthearted moments—including their on-set dog and a cupcake celebration for a producer's birthday.

"It's one of the best parts about being on set, you will never go hungry, and sometimes, flowers and dogs. I had such a great day. Thanks, Aunt Reese!" she added while holding a cupcake.

As the eldest daughter of Reese’s brother, John Witherspoon, Abby has already made it clear that Reese is a major influence in her life. And that inspiration goes both ways.

Reese has previously shared that Abby and her younger sister Draper Witherspoon played a role in sparking the idea for Hello Sunshine’s Gen Z-focused brand, Sunnie.

"It's been a dream of mine to build a space where young women can be the truest version of themselves," Reese said in a statement about the new platform.

"We've discovered that young women are not defined by doom and gloom as they're often portrayed in media—they're complex, creative individuals with incredible agency."