Insights into Anne Burrell’s last day revealed before unexpected death

Anne Burrell’s death ‘shocked and confused’ people: source

Anne Burrell reportedly gave no signs of illness during her last day before she suddenly passed away.

The 55-year-old late chef died on Tuesday, June 17, at her home in Brooklyn, New York, and just a day before she was performing an improv show at The Second City New York in the city.

“Everyone said she was so great last night and so happy,” a source told People Magazine of Burrell’s last day.

Another source informed that the chef “was in great spirits last night during and after the improv show. Typical fun, outgoing Anne, having a blast.”

They went on to add that everyone is “shocked and confused” because the television host seemed perfectly fine when she left the show.

Only a week before her sudden demise, Burrell shared an Instagram post gushing about her improv classes.

"We’re are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and student, Anne Burrell," Second City wrote in their Instagram tribute for the actress.

"She will be missed and remembered as a vibrant part of our Second City New York Training Center community. Anne brought joy, boldness, and an unwavering 'yes, and' spirit. Her enthusiasm was contagious, her presence unforgettable. Our thoughts go out to Anne’s family and loved ones."