Doja Cat reveals why she called out fan for uncomfortable interaction

Doja Cat is at the center of a heated debate after a viral video showed her interaction with a fan, Pablo Tamayo, which she claims made her feel uncomfortable.

The video features Tamayo giving Doja Cat his shirt after she complimented it, with some fans finding the moment adorable.

However, Doja Cat took to Twitter/X to express her discomfort, stating that Tamayo touched and kissed her without her permission.

The interaction between Doja Cat and Tamayo included hugs, kisses, and Tamayo giving her his tank top with the phrase "HOT BOYS KISS BOYS" because she liked it.

The American rapper later revealed that she was "very drunk" during the interaction, which might have contributed to her not clearly communicating her boundaries.

The Paint the Town Red crooner shared her feelings about the interaction on Twitter/X, saying, "bottom line is i'll smile at you but it doesn't mean I f--- w you and don't touch me and man handle me when you don't even f---in know me. iykyk."

She also mentioned that she threw away the shirt Tamayo gave her, calling it "musty a**." When asked about enjoying the interaction but then calling him out, Doja replied, "i was very drunk idk what to tell you.

Tamayo responded to the situation, expressing hurt and apologizing if he made Doja Cat uncomfortable.

"I just wanna clear this up because it hurts," he said. "I love her… I just think it's crazy because she's the one at this event that's being so nice."

He took accountability for his actions and emphasized that he wouldn't have wanted to make her feel uncomfortable, especially given her iconic status.

Following the tweets, Tamayo put up a similar tank top for sale with the phrase "musty a** shirt" in all caps.

The incident has sparked mixed reactions online, with some siding with Doja Cat's need for personal space and others defending Tamayo's actions as coming from a place of admiration