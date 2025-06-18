Amy Jo Johnson misses late ‘Power Rangers’ costar in social media tribute

Amy Jo Johnson from ‘Power Rangers’ pays tribute to late costar Jason David Frank

Amy Jo Johnson is reflecting on her memories with her late friend and former co-star Jason David Frank. On Monday, June 16, the actress, best known for her role as Kimberly Hart — the iconic Pink Ranger from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers — posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, remembering Frank with warmth and sadness.

The post featured a special photo of Johnson smiling beside Frank, which had been handed to her by a fan during her recent appearance at Niagara Falls Comic Con.

Alongside the snap, she wrote, “thank you to whoever it was who gave me this photo at Niagara. miss this guy, as we all do.”

In the comments, fans shared their love for the on-screen bond between Kimberly and Frank’s character, Tommy Oliver — a connection that deeply resonated with viewers over the years.

After the news broke in November 2022 that Frank had died by suicide at age 49, Johnson opened up emotionally during an Instagram Live session, expressing the pain of losing someone so close.

“I just came on here because I was feeling really sad and really it's really hitting home today what had happened and that he's gone,” she said through tears.

“I don't know. I just thought of all of you guys because I know how much you all meant to him and how much you guys are probably in the same amount of pain and so sad.”

She went on to describe Frank as “such a force and such a bright, bright, crazy, wild, funny light,” adding, “I just can't even believe it. My head hurts so bad.”

Before ending the live session, Johnson made a heartfelt plea to anyone who may be struggling, urging them to reach out for support.

“Anybody who is out there who is feeling depressed and like there's no hope, just know that that's not the way and there is help and you do have a community here,” she said.

“Just reach out. Reach out for help if you are feeling like that. F---. It f------ sucks. Sorry for the swearing, but it really f------ sucks. Sorry.”

She ended with a simple but powerful message, “I know how much you all meant to Jason, and it sucks. But we're all going to be okay.”