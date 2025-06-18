Avril Lavigne reunites with ex-husband in surprising onstage moment

Avril Lavigne shocked fans when she brought her ex-husband Deryck Whibley on stage during a recent concert, calling him "legend" in front of the crowd.

The 40-year-old singer and the Sum 41 frontman, now 45, got married back in 2006. But after a few years together, they went their separate ways in 2009.

Even though they’re no longer together, Avril and Deryck have stayed on good terms. On Sunday night, June 15, he joined her on stage at the RFK Stadium Grounds in Washington as she headlined the Vans Warped Tour.

The two teamed up to perform Sum 41’s hit In Too Deep in front of what Avril called “one of the best crowds” she’s ever had.

The Complicated hitmaker shared on her Instagram: "Headlined @vanswarpedtour last night and it was everything I would have expected and more! It was one of the best crowds and you guys know how to rock.

"Also this legend @deryckwhibley from @sum41 joined me for one of the best pop punk anthems of all time "In Too Deep" (sic)"

Deryck is now married to model Ariana Cooper. The singer later married Chad Kroeger in 2013, but they split in 2015.

However, April got engaged to singer Mod Sun in March 2022, but they called it off within a year.