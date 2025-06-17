Eric Dane moved to tears recalling being 'rescued' by daughter

Eric Dane recalled sad and devastating incident that made him realize the severity of his medical condition: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

During his recent appearance at Good Morning America, the famed Dr. McSteamy from Grey's Anatomy shared he had to be rescued by his teen daughter while snorkeling.

“When I jumped into the ocean that day and realized I couldn’t swim, generate enough power to get myself back to the boat I thought, ‘Oh god,’ and then I realized in that moment I’m not safe in the water anymore,” Dane spoke overwhelmed with heart-breaking realization.

He shared that he had to be helped by his daughter to be able to get back to the boat.

“I was breaking down in tears so I made sure she got back in the water with her friend and continued on with the snorkeling with the guide, but I was just heartbroken,” the Euphoria star continued.

In the same interview, Rebecca Gayheart's husband also discussed the initial symptoms that made him worry that something serious is going on with him.

What began as weakness in his right hand has now reached to a point of loss of total control of the right arm.

The Last Ship star told the host Diane Sawyer that he now has only 'one functioning arm' which is the left side – thankfully his dominant one.

He elaborated that his 'right side has completely stopped working', and he knows that he has just a few more months before he loses control of the other one too.

Dane said, “It’s sobering.”