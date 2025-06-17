Sabrina Carpenter fires back at critics for calling her out

Sabrina Carpenter is firing back at critics who say she uses sex to sell her music.

The singer recently shared a sassy response to a Twitter user who questioned whether she has a personality outside of sex.

"Girl yes and it is goooooood," the Please Please Please crooner replied, referencing the artwork for her upcoming album, Man’s Best Friend, which features her in a provocative pose.

Sabrina has also spoken out about criticism she received for her performances on tour, particularly for acting out different sexual positions while performing her song Juno.

"It's always so funny to me when people complain," Sabrina told Rolling Stone.

"They're like, 'All she does is sing about this.' But those are the songs that you've made popular. Clearly you love sex. You're obsessed with it. It's in my show."

The Espresso singer emphasised that there's more to her music and performances than just the sexy moments that get highlighted online.

"There's so many more moments than the 'Juno' positions, but those are the ones you post every night and comment on. I can't control that," she said.

"If you come to the show, you'll [also] hear the ballads, you'll hear the more introspective numbers."

Sabrina finds irony and humour in the criticism she receives, and she's not letting it get her down.

"I find irony and humor in all of that, because it seems to be a recurring theme. I'm not upset about it, other than I feel mad pressure to be funny sometimes," she added.