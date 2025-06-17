Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon enjoy cosy date night at ‘F1’ NYC premiere

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon date night in NYC at ‘F1’ premiere

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon turned heads during a glamorous date night at the F1 premiere in New York City.

The couple, who have been quietly dating since 2022, stepped onto the red carpet in Times Square on Monday, radiating chemistry and confidence.

Pitt, 61, led his girlfriend by the hand as cameras flashed, and later, wrapped his arm around her waist while posing together for photos. One charming moment captured de Ramon placing her hand on Pitt’s chest as they shared a smile for the photographers.

The Oscar-winning actor kept things classic in a navy blue suit paired with a soft pastel shirt, while de Ramon, 32, opted for a bold and elegant ensemble.

She wore a sheer plunging halter top, paired with a dramatic feathered floor-length skirt. Her look was completed with a black belt, platform heels, and a white handbag. Her hair was styled in a relaxed updo, adding a touch of casual charm to the otherwise high-fashion outfit.

The red carpet outing comes just days after the two were spotted enjoying another evening together.

On Friday, Pitt and de Ramon were seen grabbing dinner at Cote Korean Steakhouse in New York City alongside Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid. For that occasion, Pitt stood out in a pair of velvet jeans, while de Ramon wore a butter yellow off-the-shoulder mini dress, styled with strappy heels.

Pitt’s relationship with de Ramon has gained quiet attention over the past year, especially following the conclusion of his long-standing divorce from Angelina Jolie.

The former couple finalized their split in December 2024. According to a source quoted by Page Six, “He was influenced by Ines to finally settle,” pointing to de Ramon’s supportive presence during a pivotal moment in Pitt’s personal life.