Calum Scott is on cloud nine as he unlocks major achievement

Calcum Scott to launch new album 'Avenoir' in September

Calcum Scott has achieved a major milestone in his career.

The UK-based singer and songwriter rose to prominence in April 2015 after competing on the ITV talent show Britain’s Got Talent, where he earned a golden buzzer from music mogul Simon Cowell.

Earlier today, the 36-year-old artist received a BRIT Billion Award as he surpassed one billion career streams in the UK alone.

Scott’s hit track Dancing On My Own earned 330 million UK streams. Meanwhile, You Are The Reason is the second highest streamed song with 260 million streams.

With this latest achievement, he has joined the elite group of musicians including the Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi, Camila Cabello and Olivia Rodrigo.

The English singer was presented the honorary award as a surprise by his mother, Debbie Scott, at the Universal Music Group’s London HQ.

Calcum, in statement, said, “It’s an absolute honour to receive the BRIT Billion Award. To be recognised and sit alongside such incredible artists that I grew up listening to feels very surreal – to have it presented by my mum, who has been the biggest supporter in my career, made it even more special.”

“I’m so grateful to all my fans and everyone who has been with me since the beginning and I’m excited to see everyone on tour later this year.”

Work wise, the popular singer will be releasing his new album 'Avenoir' on September 12.