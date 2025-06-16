James Gunn sets rumors straight about cancellation of 'Batman 2'

James Gunn confirms new Batman movie under DCU is called 'The Brave and Bold'

DC CEO James Gunn has addressed a major issue concerning Batman’s future in DCU.

Ever since Gunn took over the ownership of the DC Studios, the fate of Matt Reeves' Batman II and the new Batman movie reportedly named as The Brave and the Bold, under the banner of DC Studios has been in question.

Both the films have been delayed, leaving fans skeptcial about their future.

The 58-year-old filmmaker has addressed that the films have not been cancelled, rather, the director is currently busy focusing on the release of Superman.

But the good news is that the Batman film is a priority at the DCU and so is the new Wonder Woman movie.

In conversation with Rolling Stone, James explained, “Batman’s my biggest issue in all of DC right now, personally.”

“And it’s not – I’m not writing Batman, but I am working with the writer of Batman and trying to get it right, because he’s incredibly important to DC, as is Wonder Woman.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy creator revealed that he is working on some stuff outside of these films as well, but finishing Wonder Woman and Batman scripts is a priority.

Gunn also confirmed during the chat that the DCU's Batman movie is still called, The Brave and the Bold.