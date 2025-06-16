Kaley Cuoco marks Father’s day with sweet tribute to Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco celebrated Father’s day with sweet tribute to her fiancé Tom Pelphrey.

The Big Bang Theory alum and Pelphrey share a 2-year-old daughter Matilda.

Cuoco shared a carousel post on Instagram with the caption, "Happy Father’s Day to my 2 favorite guys," in reference to her father also.

"Matilda’s favorite human on earth, and wow is she the luckiest kid on the planet," she added. "Being a dad is in your eyes and soul, it’s your calling. We love and appreciate you so much!!"

As for her own dad, Cuoco wrote, "The best there is! We couldn’t love you more, and Tildy loves her Bampa!!!"

The Based on a True Story star concluded the tribute with a sweet message: "I feel so lucky to have you both!"

The post featured several images snaps of Cuoco, Pelphrey and Matilda, including ones of them cuddling together in a bed and Pelphrey holding the toddler in his arms while Cuoco hugged both of them.

The post also feature snaps of the family of three with the actress' dad Gary.

However, Cuoco and Pelphrey began dating in April 2022 and in March, 2023 they welcomed Matilda.