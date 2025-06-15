Charli xcx teases next big move after ‘Brat’ success

Charli xcx reveals if ‘Brat’ summer is over at LIDO festival

Charli xcx asked fans if Brat summer is now over at her latest performance at the LIDO festival.

The 32-year-old pop icon gave a dynamic performance on stage as she sang her hits from the album which took the pop music world by a storm.

The Apples hitmaker was dressed up in a cropped top, studded black leather hotpants as she engaged with the crowd with her energetic moves and songs.

At the end of her performance, Charli told the audience,"this was a real pleasure to come here with basically all my favourite artists. I hope you had as much fun as I did. This is not the end though, I promise.”

The Grammy winner then hinted at whether the Brat era is over, saying, "Is this like a Brat Summer again or should I put a bullet in it?"

The concluding song in the performance was Icona Pop's I Don't Care (I Love It). Leaving the stage, Charli said, "This is it", while the screens displayed a message written in the Brat font.

The message said, "But actually I don't think it is. So tell me the truth. Will you hate me if I stick around? Because I don't know who I am if it's over. And so I have decided. I want this to last forever."

It concluded with fireworks, "It wasn't just a summer thing. It's a forever thing. Please don't let it be over."

The ending note seems like the pop superstar is not ready to part with her Brat era for now and a new album, accompanied by a new era might not be on her radar immediately.