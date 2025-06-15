Bill Murray admits fame messed with his head

Bill Murray recently opened up about how fame had affected his behavior over the years, admitting that he had done “a lot of stupid things” and believed that being in the spotlight had played a big part in it.

Bill looked back on how it all began with Saturday Night Live in the early 70s. His rise was fast, and Hollywood welcomed him with open arms. But after some time, he said the fame slipped out of his hands.

What started as a dream slowly turned into something he struggled to manage.

He told The Sunday Times: "You have to have an ego to work with. You need it to get the work done.

"It’s not important to try to change your ego, or to keep it in check, or dial it down. What’s important is to watch it.

"Your first brush with fame — it’s not like it got any bigger, but you lose control for a year or two.

"You make a lot of mistakes, you do a lot of stupid things, and you allow people to fluff you up."