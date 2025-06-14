Alan Cumming admits 'awful' movie choices sent him into dark place

'Son of the Mask' actor is set to reprise role of Nightcrawler in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Alan Cumming has confessed that he has been in an unhealthy place in life, which is hard to tackle without therapy.

Cumming, who is famous for playing the Nightcrawler in X Men 2, opened about his work journey, where he made some did some awful projects and their failure sent him into a dark place and he admits that he knows the danger of staying in an unhealthy place.

The 60-year-old had to do through therapy to get himself out of that unwholesome part of life.

The Good Wife actor stated, “I have done things that have been awful. But if you’re on a film you thought was going to be great, but you’re having a terrible experience, what can you do? You’ve got to finish it.”

He told the Hollywood Reporter, "When I look back, I’ve had a few films that I had the most miserable experience on and they turned out to be really good films — and, likewise, terrible films that I had a blast making.”

Alan is, however, in a good place today as he is part of the US version of The Traitors, which has become of his notable works.