Ariana Madix debuts jaw-dropping new look

Ariana Madix, the host of Love Island USA, has taken her hosting duties to the next level with a jaw-dropping brunette hair transformation.

The 39-year-old star donned a sexy ensemble, complete with a red pleather mini dress and a dramatic cape, as she introduced the new season of the reality dating show.

Madix's hairstylist, Carl Bembridge, helped her achieve the dark look with the help of a wig. Moment On The Dark Side, Bembridge wrote in the caption of an Instagram Reel featuring the transformation video.

The video showcased Madix's stunning new look, complete with red choker necklaces, rings, and red platform sandals.

Ahead of the show's premiere, Madix opened up about her cosmetic procedures while speaking with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast hosts Evan Real and Danny Murphy.

During the chat, Madix revealed that she'd just had her "first laser treatment." "I’ve been very interested in that for a long time. I keep things at a minimum,” Madix said.

The actress also discussed the pressure to look young in the industry, saying, "I don’t want to be preoccupied with the idea of aging too much."

However, she acknowledged that there is "a lot of pressure" in the industry and added, "But at the same time, if you feel good about doing something, go ahead and do it. At the end of the day, it’s nobody’s business."

She also shared her thoughts on aging, saying, "If you don’t age, you just die. I’d rather be aged than dead."