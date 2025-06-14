Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's relationship on rocks: Deets inside

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's romance is reportedly on shaky ground.

According to People magazine, the couple is "pretty much done" and don't see themselves being able to turn things around. The source adds that their relationship has been "breaking down" over the last couple of months and "isn't looking good."

Perry, 40, is currently on her Lifetimes world tour, and a source says she and Bloom are on different pages when it comes to how they want their lives to look.

"This comeback means a lot to her. She wants to give fans the best show," the source told the outlet. "She's happy and just focused on her tour. Her daughter [Daisy Dove, 4½] is with her and they're sightseeing and having fun."

The Dark Horse crooner recently sold out three shows in Mexico and ended up adding a fourth. She's currently on the Australian leg of the tour, which is also sold out.

In February, Perry opened up about how she handled chatter about her album. "You shouldn't read it when it's good. You shouldn't read it when it's bad," she said.

"My therapist said something that really changed my life. What anybody thinks about you is none of your business. It's what you think about yourself."

Perry and Bloom have been engaged since 2019 and welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in August the following year.

The singer last publicly referenced Bloom during one of her shows in May, jokingly accusing a fan of "DM'ing my man." "You didn't come to see me play," she said on stage.

"If you keep on DM'ing my man, I'm going to have you removed. Seriously, get your own life."