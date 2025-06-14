Oscar-winning star Zoe Saldana gets real about biggest insecurity

Zoe Saldana recently got candid about wishing her sons didn’t know she’s an actress.

In a new interview, the 45-year-old Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy star admitted she would prefer her three sons not be aware of her Hollywood fame.

She shared with PEOPLE magazine: "I wish I had kids that didn't really know what I do or understand what I do, but my kids have grown up with me on-set.

"My husband and I really made that decision to not separate our lives.

"I feel like my work is kind of like their backyard, so they do understand it, and then they don't.

"They care about it, and then they don't.

"They think in soccer language. So it's very much like, 'It's kind of like the World Cup, Mom. It's like the World Cup of acting.'

"It did give me a little bit of cred, but then they're rolling their eyes again."

However, Zoe shared that after her historic Oscar win, she felt a strong need to be more present in her children’s lives.