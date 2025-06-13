Henry Cavill stuns fans with almost unrecognizable new look

The Witcher Henry Cavill shows off new look at film festival

Henry Cavill made the fans do a double take during his recent appearance at 71st Taormina Film Festival in Italy.

The Man of Steel star attended the event Wednesday, June 11 with his beautiful fiancée, Natalie Viscusso.

The 42-year-old looked dashing in black tuxedo and bow tie. Cavill sported flowing locks which were longer and curlier than before as the star had been growing his hair over the past few months.

The duo turned heads at the red carpet as the wife-to-be stunned everyone with draped peach satin gown.

She also wore strappy gold sandals and completed her look with dazzling engagement ring given to her by The Witcher alum.

For the unversed, the couple welcomed their first child together earlier this year. They had previously announced that the duo was expecting a baby in April 2024.

The pair made their relationship official back in April 2021 but both are relatively private people who refrained from making details of their relationship public too much.

The two were spotted on the Gold Coast in Queensland with Natalie pushing around a baby pram.

Her huge diamond ring broke the internet.