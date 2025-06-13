Why does Dua Lipa think she was destined to be with Callum Turner?

Dua Lipa on destined romance with Callum Turner

Dua Lipa is officially engaged to actor Callum Turner, and the story of how their relationship unfolded feels like something straight out of a romantic movie.

In her new cover interview with British Vogue, published Thursday, June 12, the singer opened up about the surprising and meaningful coincidences that led to their romance.

“There’s a lot of Sliding Doors moments,” said Lipa, 29, as she described the small twists of fate that kept putting them in each other's orbit before they finally connected.

One of those moments happened back in 2014 when Lipa was working at La Bodega Negra — the same year Turner was photographed outside the very same spot.

Years later, in 2020, the two unknowingly attended the same party just before the COVID-19 lockdown. After comparing photos, they noticed the same person in the background of each picture, taken only an hour apart.

“We have so many friends in common,” she shared, adding to the list of moments that hinted at something more. A key turning point came at London’s River Cafe, where Lipa first met Turner while having dinner with her dad.

A year later, during a dinner in Los Angeles with a friend, Turner walked into the same restaurant. “Oh, it’s that really hot guy from The River Cafe," Lipa recalled thinking at the time.

That night, Turner asked her what she was reading, and it turned out they were both in the middle of the same book, Hernan Diaz’s Trust.

“And we both just happened to be reading the same book,” she said. When asked if that felt like fate, Lipa didn’t hesitate. “1000%.”

She also confirmed their engagement during the conversation, saying, “It’s very exciting.”

The couple was first seen together in early 2024, slow-dancing at a party for Turner’s show Masters of the Air. By July 2024, they made things official on Instagram, and just last month, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2025 Met Gala.