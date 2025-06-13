Snoop Dogg mourns death of french bulldog Juelz

Snoop Dogg's french bulldog Juelz dies

Snoop Dogg is grieving the loss of his beloved French bulldog, Juelz. The rapper, 53, shared the heartbreaking news with his followers on Instagram on Wednesday, June 11, posting a touching tribute to the dog who had been by his side for a decade.

“Rip @juelzbroadus,” Snoop wrote in his first post, adding, “Thank wiz for giving him to me.” According to TMZ, Juelz was a gift from fellow rapper Wiz Khalifa for Snoop’s 43rd birthday in 2014.

The post included a video of Juelz sitting in the front seat of a car while Weldon Irvine’s Morning Sunrise played softly in the background, capturing a peaceful moment between the star and his dog.

Later, Snoop shared a second video — a carousel of photos showing Juelz over the years, often pictured with the rapper, his family, and friends.

“Miss my dogg @juelzbroadus,” he wrote in the caption of the follow-up post, which featured the emotional track See You Again by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth.

Fans were quick to flood the comments with messages of support and sorrow.

“wish dogs could live forever,” one follower wrote.

Another added, “10 years for a frenchie is amazing, I bet he had the dopest life..”

Someone else shared, “My guy losing a dog is worse than losing a person .. I said it.” Another fan commented, “I’m so so sorry for your loss. Loosing our fur kids is loosing a family memeber.”

Juelz had his own spotlight on social media, with an Instagram account dedicated to his life alongside Snoop. The last update came in June 2021, showing the pup staring into the camera with the playful caption, “What ya looking @ ?”