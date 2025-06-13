Sabrina Carpenter shuts down trolls after being dragged online

Sabrina Carpenter, music icon who is best known for her hit Espresso, has recently slammed online trolls after being dragged over her sexuality.

The 26-year-old pop star opened up in a new Rolling Stone interview, released with the magazine’s July and August issue, where she appeared on the cover posing nude and speaking honestly about the pressure she’s faced.

Bed Chem singer posed in just sheer stockings and spoke about the backlash over her lyrics and how she shows her body.

She said, “It’s always so funny to me when people complain. They’re like, ‘All she does is sing about this.’

“But those are the songs that you’ve made popular. Clearly you love sex. You’re obsessed with it.”

Sabrina is on her Short and Sweet tour and has drawn both praise and criticism for striking bold poses during her song Juno.

While talking about online backlash, she added, “It’s in my show. There’s so many more moments than the ‘Juno’ positions, but those are the ones you post every night and comment on.

“I can’t control that. If you come to the show, you’ll [also] hear the ballads, you’ll hear the more introspective numbers.”

Sabrina also talked about how women in music and entertainment are often judged more harshly, saying: “I don’t want to be pessimistic, but I truly feel like I’ve never lived in a time where women have been picked apart more, and scrutinized in every capacity.

“I’m not just talking about me. I’m talking about every female artist that is making art right now.

“We’re in such a weird time where you would think it’s girl power, and women supporting women, but in reality, the second you see a picture of someone wearing a dress on a carpet, you have to say everything mean about it in the first 30 seconds that you see it.”