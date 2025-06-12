Bob Dylan, Elton John pay special homage to late Brian Wilson

Brain Wilson, legendary artist and the co-founder of The Beach Boys band, passed away yesterday at the age of 82.
Even though, the cause of death is still not revealed, but the news of his demise has left many fans and followers teary-eyed.
Tributes have been pouring in from all over the globe from many of his colleagues in the showbiz.
For instance, one of Wilson’s close acquaintance Bob Dylan has express his grief over the great loss.
"Heard the sad news about Brian today and thought about all the years I've been listening to him and admiring his genius. Rest in peace dear Brian”, wrote Dylan.
On the other hand, British singer Sir Elton John also paid a tribute to his late friend, while mentioning that Brian had a big influence on his work.
John wrote, “Brian Wilson was always so kind to me from the day I met him.
“I grew to love him as a person, and for me, he was the biggest influence on my songwriting ever; he was a musical genius and revolutionary. He changed the goalposts when it came to writing songs and shaped music forever. A true giant.”
Meanwhile, the surviving members of The Beach Boys group also honoured him with a tribute, recalling their shared journey together.
