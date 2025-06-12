Sabrina Carpenter announces release date of new album after 'Short n’ Sweet'

After delighting fans with hits from her Short n’ Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter has officially announced the release date for her next album.

On Wednesday, June 11, the Espresso hitmaker took to her official Instagram account to unveil the cover art for her next album, Man’s Best Friend, set to drop this summer via Island Records.

"My new album, Man’s Best Friend [paw emoji], is out on August 29, 2025," she captioned the post. "I can’t wait for it to be yours x."

Alongside the cover reveal, the former Disney star also shared a link to pre-order the album, which features 12 tracks, including the lead single, Manchild, released on June 5.

Following several accolades, including two Grammy nominations for her sixth album, Carpenter, 26, is ready to thrill her fans with fresh tunes, proving she’s actually working late ’cause she’s a singer!

Fans flooded the comments with excitement, posting reactions like, "GIRL, WHAT!"

"She’s not working late, she’s working 24/7!" wrote another admirer with a reference to her hit single Expresso.

Meanwhile, a third fan added, "YOU SPOIL US QUEEN AND WE ADORE YOU ENDLESSLY."

Man’s Best Friend is the follow-up to Carpenter’s 2024 album Short n’ Sweet, marking her seventh studio release.