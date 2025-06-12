Cruz Beckham finally breaks silence after Brooklyn cuts all ties with family

Cruz Beckham 'appears' to extend olive branch to elder brother

Brooklyn vs Beckhams saga continues to go on with matters worsening with each passing day.

Just recently news spread that Brooklyn Beckham doesn't want any 'contact' with his parents and respond to any of their messages.

It is pertinent to note that the feud became a huge deal after the eldest son of Victoria and David, along with his wife Nicola Peltz were a no-show at the patriarch's 50th birthday.

Things have turned really sour since that day.

In the current scenario, it seems that the younger son has risen to the occasion and extend olive branch to the estranged brother.

The 20-year-old musician took to Instagram Stories to post a throwback picture of the family.

The black and white picture showed all four Beckham children cuddling with the Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham.

The English model and photographer specifically could be seen resting his head on his mother's shoulder.

It is expected that If Everyday was Christmas crooner has put up this warm and emotional photo to refresh fond memories, fizzle out the tension and soften elder brother's heart towards the family.

For the unversed, the recent social media activity came after the big news of the co-owner of Inter Miami CF getting a knighthood in the King's Birthday Honours list broke the internet.