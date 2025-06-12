John Mulaney condemns violent messages to family after wife's comments

Comedian John Mulaney has condemned the violent and threatening messages his family has received after his wife Olivia Munn's comments about popular children's YouTuber Ms Rachel.

In an Instagram Story post, Mulaney expressed his outrage, saying, "An innocent comment my wife Olivia Munn made about what children's programs we like has somehow - unbelievably - been conflated with not caring about the deaths of children in Gaza."

The controversy began when Olivia Munn shared her thoughts on children's shows in an interview with People magazine. She stated, "I know kids love [Ms. Rachel], but the thing is, if I can't watch it, I'm not going to spend the rest of my life going crazy. These kid shows drive me crazy."

She also mentioned that her son Malcolm had asked to watch Blue's Clues, but she refused, saying, "Hell no. Not in my house."

Ms Rachel, who has been an advocate for humanitarian aid to children in Gaza, responded to the controversy on Instagram, saying, "I'd rather you cover my advocacy for kids in Gaza." She clarified that she wasn't addressing Olivia directly and sent "all my love to her and her family."

Olivia Munn later apologised for any misunderstanding, writing on her Instagram Story, "My comments were never meant to diminish the joy, comfort and impact she brings to so many families. I don't want something taken out of context to be a moment that steals even a minute of joy for anyone."