Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom’s friends drop bombshell about couple after split

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry split brings shocking details to light

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have hit a rocky patch in their relationship but their friends have revealed that there is more than meets the eye.

The 40-year-old popstar and the actor, 48, are not reportedly not going through this for the first time, according to one of their friends.

“It’s true they’re spending time apart. Their friends don’t know if they are permanently split,” a source close to the couple told Us Weekly.

The insider shockingly revealed that “this isn’t the first time” the couple has taken space from each other.

They added, “The first time they broke up it was about two years after they got together. It’s happened a few times, but they’ve always worked it out before.”

This comes after it was reported that Perry and Bloom, who are parents to daughter Daisy, have hit a rocky road.

“They have been spending more and more time apart. They’ve grown apart and aren’t living the same lives anymore,” a source told the outlet at the time.

Following the news of their split, the Troy star appeared on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and brought his dog, Biggie Smalls, along with him, claiming that he is his “emotional support animal.”

Bloom quipped that he is “very emotional right now,” at the show.