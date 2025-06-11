Colin Farrell addresses possibility of 'The Penguin' season 2

Colin Farrell to reprise role of Penguin in 'Batman 2'

Irish actor Colin Farrell has finally broken his silence on the possibility of The Penguin season 2.

The 49-year-old actor played the iconic character for the first time in Matt Reeves Batman (2022). Later, he reprised the titular role in HBO backed miniseries, developed by Lauren LeFranc.

The first season left fans and critics completely amazed, who described Colin’s performance as ‘outright phenomenal.’ They are eagerly waiting for the makers to renew the show for another season.

Earlier in April, Channing Dungey, the Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros Television Group confirmed that season 2 is not in development. But he also confessed that ‘he would never say never.’

Now, In Bruges actor has killed hopes of the new season as he believes ‘it is impossible’.

Farrell is not saying this because of the long hours of prosthetic makeup he had to go through every morning. Rather, he feels that there is no margin of a second part in the storyline.

He told The Hollywood Reporter, "I certainly think it makes [a second season] more difficult," he said. "[Killing Vic] is a very hard thing to claw back from. It’s not impossible, but it’s a tougher hill to climb."

The Golden Globe winner might not return for The Penguin season 2, but he is definitely going to reprise his globally acclaimed comic book role in the upcoming Batman 2.