BTS reunion nears as more members complete military service

The countdown to the long-awaited BTS reunion has officially begun, and the ARMY couldn’t be more thrilled.

On Tuesday, June 9, RM and V emerged before roaring cheers from a sea of devoted fans, who flew from Brazil, Mexico, Turkey and more places, gathered in Chuncheon City.

The two, who enlisted together in December 2023, saluted their supporters with pride and gratitude.

Just one day later, on Wednesday, June 11, Jimin and Jungkook followed suit, completing their military duties and joining discharged members of the iconic boy band.

Their return brings the total to six out of seven BTS members now free from service obligations, leaving behind Suga, who is currently completing his alternative service as a social worker due to health reasons.

The BTS superstar, who made headlines with his DUI case last year, is expected to be discharged later this month.

For the unversed, Jin, the eldest of the group, was the first to return in June 2024, with J-Hope completing his service earlier in October.

Despite the group being temporarily separated by their civic duties, the ARMY's loyalty has never wavered. With more members of the beloved K-pop septet wrapping up their mandatory military service, anticipation for a full BTS reunion is reaching a fever pitch.