Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans 'Materialists' hit or flop?

Celine Song's new film is slated to release on June 13

Materialists starring Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal has been creating much excitement ahead of its release.

Written and directed by Oscar winning screenwriter Celine Song, the upcoming romantic comedy follows the story of a young New York based matchmark named Lucy, who ends up getting trapped into a love triangle in an aim to find love for herself.

The synopsis of the movie reads, "A young, ambitious New York City matchmaker finds herself torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex."

Dakota starrer movie has just received it initial reviews from critics ‘heartily recommends' people to watch the film.

Renowned publication The Wrap stated, "I do heartily recommend you see Materialists, and that you see it for what it is, not what it kinda looks like from the outside, as pitched to you by the very sort of romance-commodification salespersons that Celine Song’s movie criticizes."

Meanwhile, BBC Culture believes that the rom com was character-driven and contained amazing dialogues.

They wrote, "Materialists is exquisitely made, character-driven and talky, with some glittering dialogue. It's the kind of idiosyncratic film a director sometimes gets to do after a great success and Song makes the most of it."

Song’s directorial debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive score of 88%.

So far, the reviews give an indication that the upcoming flick is going to perform well at the box office.