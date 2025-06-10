'28 Years Later' director makes big statement about Cillian Murphy

Danny Boyle directed '28 Years Later' is coming out in theatres on June 20

Cillian Murphy’s presence in the new 28 Years Later film has been finally confirmed by director Danny Boyle, setting all the rumours to rest.

The upcoming post-apocalyptic horror film is a sequel to 28 Weeks Later, released in 2007, starring Jeremy Renner, Robert Carlyle, Rose Byrne, Imogen Poots and others.

Slated to release on June 20, 2025, the new movie is going to feature Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Edvin Ryding and many more.

The Oppenheimer star will be making his presence in the 2026 sequel titled, The Bone Temple.

While talking about the forthcoming entry, Boyle made a big reveal saying that Murphy will be a 'dominant element' in the next film.

He told Collider, “There’s a story arc across all three films. The principle of this is what we sold to Sony. And they immediately said, ‘Don’t say it’s a trilogy. We said, ‘No, we are going to say it’s a trilogy.’ Because it is! We’re not going to lie to people!”

Danny continued, “Not all the characters run through all three films, but some of them do. There’s a character in this one, played by Ralph Fiennes, who is a massive part of the second film.

“Cillian Murphy is an element in the second film and a very dominant element in the third film.”