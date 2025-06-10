Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce secretly tied the knot?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's secret has been let out by a close pal.

The event planner of NFL star's close friend Cole Kmet, Ellie Nottoli made public details of the Chicago Bears player's wedding to Emily Jarosz which has sent Swifties into frenzy.

Nottoli took to Instagram Story Monday to put up videos and pictures of the wedding that took place Saturday, June 7.

The planner shared with his fans that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the Eras Tour performer were also on the guest list, and Nottoli had given 'personalized touches' to everything at the ceremony.

In one particular video clip, a letter could be seen with Taylor and Travis Kelce written on it below which was 'Table 13' written on it.

Seeing the 'it' couple's name on the envelope, the netizens couldn't contain their excitement as many found it to be a telling sign that the couple has already shared vows.

One particular fan wrote, “TAYLOR AND TRAVIS KELCE?!????? EXUSE [sic] ME."

Though some internet users pointed out otherwise.

“This is very common for couples (married and unmarried) for weddings. it’s the aesthetic,” One person wrote.

Second netizen wrote, “Me and my bf do that too on gifts and stuff even though we aren’t married, it’s just kinda for the aesthetic of it."

Meanwhile, another added, “technically it should be Travis and Taylor Kelce.”