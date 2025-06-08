Miley Cyrus knows exactly what she’s serving with her next album

Miley Cyrus is gearing up to serve an "extremely experimental" album after delivering Something Beautiful as the "appetizer" before the full feast.

After releasing her Something Beautiful audio recording last week, with the visual album set to come out next week, the Flowers hitmaker spilled the beans from her 12-track packed future release.

"I think I know what those at least feel like, and that’s what I started out with this album too, where it wasn’t necessarily about the sound first or even the look or the vision — it’s what it makes you feel like," Billy Ray Cyrus' daughter told The Hollywood Reporter of her upcoming dozen songs. "So I feel that I somewhat know what that is."

The Hannah Montanna star shared she wants her next album to feel more personal and liberating from industry pressure or past expectations.

After so many years in the spotlight, she’s returning to making music purely for the love of it rather than trying to meet external demands.

"I really want to do something that doesn’t have that sort of power over me and is just really about the music," Liam Hemsworth's ex noted.

The new insights about her next musical adventure came after Cyrus, 32, premiered her Something Beautiful visual album for a packed audience at New York’s Beacon Theatre as part of the 2025 Tribeca Festival.