Nicola Peltz's wedding turmoil revealed amid Beckham family feud

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham wedding spoiled for THIS reason

Nicola Peltz was reportedly left in tears during her wedding to Brooklyn Beckham, leading to tensions within the Beckham family.

The Lola actress, who tied the knot with David and Victoria’s eldest son on April 9, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida, has recently come under the spotlight as fresh reports detail the fallout.

Amid the ongoing feud between Nicola, 30, and the Beckham family, an insider recalled a distressing moment from Brooklyn’s wedding that allegedly left the bride in tears.

A source close to Peltz told Page Six, “Her face was swollen from crying and her friends were telling her ‘you have to go back down, so many people came from all over for you. She finally comes down and is sad the entire evening… She [Victoria] took that moment from Nicola, that’s the God’s honest truth.”

The Back Roads star was said to be upset on her big day after singer Marc Anthony invited Victoria on stage, calling her “the most beautiful woman in the room” while dancing with Brooklyn – a moment that reportedly overshadowed the bride.

An insider explained, “People keep hitting on Nicola, saying she won’t wear Victoria’s dress, that she was just a spoiled rich girl. The Peltzes bent over backwards to try to make things work.

For the unversed, the couple fueled speculation of a family rift after they noticeably skipped David’s 50th birthday party in London.