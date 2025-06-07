Did Allan Russell stop wife Jana Kramer from filming intimate scenes?

Jana Kramer on Allan Russell's comment on wife's intimate scenes

Jana Kramer is clearing the air after her husband Allan Russell’s past comments about her intimate scenes sparked backlash. Nearly six months after Russell joked that he’d never “allow” her to film such scenes, the actress is defending him and providing context that many missed at the time.

“He was joking,” Jana told E! News in a new interview.

“There's a conversation with every [job] we take. It's the same thing with his line of work.”

She went on to explain that it’s all about mutual respect and open discussion. “That's what marriage is—it's a conversation. It's not like, ‘No, you cannot do this.’ I don't think that’s healthy.”

As a working mom and actress, Jana said she’s mindful of the roles she takes, especially when it comes to on-screen intimacy.

“I’m not going to do something that is wildly taking my clothes off for no reason,” she said. “If it is creatively gonna move the needle and it's important to me for the role, he is so supportive.”

Jana, who stars in Kidnapped by a Killer: The Heather Robinson Story premiering June 7 on Lifetime, credited Allan for being a positive force in her career.

“I do owe a lot of it to my husband,” she shared. “In the past I wouldn't have focused so much on the work because I was so worried about, ‘OK, what woman is he cheating on me with?’ I wasn't able to truly settle and be confident.”

Now, she feels grounded and more sure of herself than ever, thanks to the support she receives from Allan.

“He's like, ‘I'm your lucky charm.’ I'm like, ‘No, you are!’” she added. “It’s been great.”

With their son Roman and Jana’s two kids, Jolie and Jace, from her previous marriage, the couple is moving forward with understanding, humour, and a clear sense of partnership.