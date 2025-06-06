Miley Cyrus makes rare comment about Nick Jonas years after breakup

Miley Cyrus opens up about bond with ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas

Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas dated during 2006 to 2007 and then rekindled their romance again in 2009 and broke up again but the exes have no blood.

The 32-year-old singer gave a glimpse into his bond with Jonas years after their breakup, saying “I like Nick,” in a new interview on Thursday, June 5.

The Hannah Montana alum gushed about the Jonas Brothers singer, saying, “I’m into him,” on the Every Single Album podcast.

The Flowers hitmaker went on to comment that Jonas is “married with children,” referring to his wife, Priyanka Chopra and baby daughter, Malti.

“We’re all moving on. Everything is good in life,” she added.

Giving fans a flashback of the past, Cyrus concluded by saying, “Niley for life,” which was the fan-given name for the couple.

After dating Jonas, Cyrus moved on with Justin Gaston followed by her marriage with Liam Hemsworth, who she split with in 2020.

The Disney alum is currently dating her boyfriend Maxx Morando, whom she met four years ago.

Whereas Jonas went on to tie the knot with Chopra in 2018.