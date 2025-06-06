Taylor Swift sends fans wild with ‘Wicked’ cameo picture

Taylor Swift fans have fingers-crossed for popstar’s appearance in ‘Wicked’ sequel

Taylor Swift’s surprising picture took internet by a storm as she seemed to be joining Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the sequel of Wicked.

The 35-year-old pop superstar was seen to be taking the role of Dorothy in the much-awaited Wicked: For Good.

“First look at Dorothy, who will be played by Taylor Swift in WICKED: FOR GOOD,” Pop Base tweeted from their official X account with a picture of Swift wearing Dorothy’s twin braids in a blue checkered dress.

Swifties went into a frenzy as soon as the picture was posted, however, it was discovered to be an AI-generated image.

“OMG, Taylor Swift as Dorothy?! This is HUGE! I’m so excited, I can barely contain myself! That’s such a fantastic casting choice,” wrote a fan.

“I mean why not? She can do it,” penned another, while a third chimed in with their theory, “OMGG this is why she didn’t do the rerecordings of reputation because she’s filming Wicked: For Good.”

To fans’ disappointment, the pictures this time were AI-generated but the Eras Tour can tap into an acting career in the future, given her previously expressed passion for filmmaking.