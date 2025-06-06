Taylor Swift sends fans wild with ‘Wicked’ cameo picture

Taylor Swift’s surprising picture took internet by a storm as she seemed to be joining Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the sequel of Wicked.
The 35-year-old pop superstar was seen to be taking the role of Dorothy in the much-awaited Wicked: For Good.
“First look at Dorothy, who will be played by Taylor Swift in WICKED: FOR GOOD,” Pop Base tweeted from their official X account with a picture of Swift wearing Dorothy’s twin braids in a blue checkered dress.
Swifties went into a frenzy as soon as the picture was posted, however, it was discovered to be an AI-generated image.
“OMG, Taylor Swift as Dorothy?! This is HUGE! I’m so excited, I can barely contain myself! That’s such a fantastic casting choice,” wrote a fan.
“I mean why not? She can do it,” penned another, while a third chimed in with their theory, “OMGG this is why she didn’t do the rerecordings of reputation because she’s filming Wicked: For Good.”
To fans’ disappointment, the pictures this time were AI-generated but the Eras Tour can tap into an acting career in the future, given her previously expressed passion for filmmaking.
Chad Stahelski addresses potential appearance of Keanu Reeves in 'Caine' spin off
Wayne Lewis penned hits like 'Always' and 'Secret Lovers' for R&B band Atlantic Starr
Ridley Scott plans to make 'Gladiator III'
Miley Cyrus dives into ‘extremely experimental’ album details after newly released 'Something Beautiful'
One Direction fans left with bittersweet feelings over 'Night Changes' legacy
Oscar and Emmy nominated songwriter Arthur Hamilton penned several hits incluing 'Sing A Rainbow'