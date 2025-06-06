Chris Martin promoted Dakota Johnson’s ‘Materialists’ days before breakup

Chris Martin supported ‘Materialists’ days before Dakota Johnson split

Chris Martin publicly supported Dakota Johnson’s upcoming movie Materialists just days before news of their breakup made headlines. The Coldplay frontman, 48, gave the movie a heartfelt shout-out during the band’s June 1 concert in Stanford, California.

“Thank you so much everybody. Be kind to yourself, be kind to each other. Don’t forget to go see Materialists,” Martin told the crowd, as seen in fan-recorded footage shared on social media.

“We love you! We’ll see you next time.”

Johnson, 35, stars in the romantic comedy alongside Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal. The film is set to hit theaters on Friday, June 13.

Martin’s warm words for Johnson came shortly before PEOPLE reported on June 4 that the longtime couple had ended their engagement after nearly eight years together.

Following the split reports, Johnson was seen walking around New York City without her engagement ring, adding to the speculation about their relationship. Earlier this year, she had also been spotted without the ring while out in Los Angeles, raising eyebrows among fans.

Despite the speculation, a spokesperson previously stated, “The reports are not true. They are happily together.” However, news of the split appears to have confirmed otherwise.

Martin and Johnson first began dating in December 2017 after Martin’s divorce from Gwyneth Paltrow. Though they briefly broke up two years later, the pair reunited after a month apart.

In March 2024, Us Weekly confirmed that the couple had become engaged.