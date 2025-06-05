Justin Bieber and Hailey make major decision about their social circle

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, have made major decision to revamp their social circle.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine that the couple have zero tolerance for fake friends.

“They have no regrets and think it’s kind of funny that people they’ve cut out of their life are trying to attack them over it and cloaking it in this phony air of concern,” said an insider.

The source mentioned that all of this “make them more sure they made the right choice cutting them loose”.

Another insider revealed that the couple’s “so-called friends” were anything but trustworthy.

The source noted, “And now it’s just proven they were right.”

“Justin and Hailey are both very happy with who they have in their lives at the moment,” pointed out an insider.

The source revealed that ne person that Justin cut ties with was his former manager, Scooter Braun. They professionally parted ways in 2024 after they experienced financial misunderstandings.

“Since Justin cut ties with Scooter, he has been free and is only trying to align himself with people and projects that he truly believes in,” explained an insider.

The source believed that Justin “doesn’t want to make money or spend time with people he doesn’t have the same values as”.

It is pertinent to mention that Justin changed his social circle after fans expressed their concerns for his health.

Meanwhile, the singer’s rep told Life & Style magazine that Justin had a “very transformative” year after he “ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him”.