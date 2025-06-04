Blake Lively ‘begging’ Taylor Swift to mend friendship: report

Taylor Swift refuses to respond to Blake Lively’s messages after feud

Blake Lively’s legal drama has reportedly done irreparable damage to her friendship with Taylor Swift as the pop superstar has given up on the longstanding friendship.

The 35-year-old singer has “totally cut ties with her” even though “Blake hasn’t with Taylor,” according to a source.

“She’s been reaching out to her with texts, voicemails and even emails, begging to mend what they once had. Blake isn’t giving up on trying to get her friendship with Taylor back on track,” a source told Daily Mail on Tuesday, June 3.

They went on to add that the pop superstar “hasn’t responded to any of Blake’s pleas” and has “ignored all her groveling excuses.”

The insider claimed that “there must be some misunderstanding on Taylor’s part and that she’d never do anything to harm their 10 years of closeness and personal secrets.”

This comes after a different source told People Magazine that the once close pals are trying to mend their friendship even though it “isn’t the same as it was before.”

The duo are no longer on speaking terms after the Eras Tour performer was dragged into the Gossip Girl alum’s lawsuit against Justin Baldoni. Although she is no longer subpoenaed in the case, her friendship with Lively has been sabotaged.