Rock icon Dave Mason forced to cancel 2025 tour dates

David Thomas Mason has officially canceled all of his 2025 tour dates, citing "ongoing health issues" as the reason.

The founding member of the legendary rock band Traffic issued a heartfelt press release on Tuesday, June 3, expressing mixed emotions, ranging from regret toward fans to gratitude for his dedicated team of medical professionals.

"With deep regret, I must cancel all tour dates for 2025 due to ongoing health issues stemming from the infection I had in March," the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer explained in a statement. "I’m incredibly grateful to my team of doctors—this has been challenging territory, to say the least."

For the unversed, the English singer-songwriter and guitarist from Worcester was forced to postpone his Fall 2024 tour after a "serious heart condition" was discovered during a routine medical check-up in September.

While the Feelin’ Alright? hitmaker had planned to return to the road in the spring and summer of 2025, his recovery was disrupted by a "severe infection" he contracted in March, one he has been courageously battling ever since, according to a press release obtained by People.

"Your kind messages have lifted my spirits more than words can express. Recovery is a long road. My love for you all runs deep," Mason, 79, thanked his fans and all those who supported him throughout the difficult period. "God bless."

The ticket holders do not have to worry, as refunds will be available at the original point of purchase.